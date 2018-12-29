Teachers Advisors LLC Has $34.75 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,626 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $34,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,703.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALK stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.42 and a 12 month high of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/teachers-advisors-llc-has-34-75-million-position-in-alaska-air-group-inc-alk.html.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.