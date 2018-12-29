Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Stake Lessened by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $254.50 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $288.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $609.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.67.

In other Teleflex news, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.31, for a total transaction of $2,335,642.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at $19,495,894.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,263 shares of company stock worth $11,823,201 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

