Telford Homes (TEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $269.00

Shares of Telford Homes plc (LON:TEF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 269 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 118003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.50 ($3.74).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Telford Homes from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 469 ($6.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Telford Homes from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Telford Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Telford Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Telford Homes (LON:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%.

About Telford Homes (LON:TEF)

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

