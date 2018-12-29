TENA Trading 88.4% Higher This Week (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. TENA has a total market cap of $0.00 and $117,102.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENA has traded up 88.4% against the dollar. One TENA token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00004904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00027026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.02325630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00152341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00207174 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026838 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026818 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

