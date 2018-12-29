Tenaris SA (TS) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 7.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 248,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 28.5% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

