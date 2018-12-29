Tenaris (TS) Shares Gap Down to $21.51

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $21.51. Tenaris shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 2257541 shares.

TS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2,302.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

