TenX Market Cap Reaches $47.08 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00010411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Kucoin, BitBay and Livecoin. TenX has a market capitalization of $47.08 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.02316137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00153040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00208282 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025574 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025601 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,347,861 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Bittrex, Livecoin, BitBay, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Huobi, BigONE, LATOKEN, COSS, Upbit, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

