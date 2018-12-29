The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.75 Million Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $249,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 13.93. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 2.81. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

