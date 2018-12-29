The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Catalent Inc (CTLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Catalent by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Catalent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,781,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,678 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $277,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $5,916,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,727 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

