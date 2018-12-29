The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,154 Shares of Pool Co. (POOL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pool were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 5.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Pool by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Pool by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $1,658,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $3,318,301.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,482.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $147.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $123.88 and a 1 year high of $175.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $811.31 million during the quarter. Pool had a return on equity of 78.04% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,154 Shares of Pool Co. (POOL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-purchases-2154-shares-of-pool-co-pool.html.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.