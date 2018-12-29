The Medicines Company (MDCO) CEO Acquires $52,375.40 in Stock

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) CEO Mark Timney acquired 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $52,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,223.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Timney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 17th, Mark Timney acquired 26,863 shares of The Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,651.80.

MDCO opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The Medicines Company has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $41.57.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of ($3.30) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,477.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Medicines in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDCO. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in The Medicines by 8.3% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,012,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,258,000 after buying an additional 306,343 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in The Medicines by 248.0% during the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 297,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in The Medicines during the third quarter valued at $6,275,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Medicines by 797.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 188,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in The Medicines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,681,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,846,000 after buying an additional 162,702 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

