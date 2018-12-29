TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Short Interest Update

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 70,801,039 shares, a decrease of 2.9% from the November 30th total of 72,918,671 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,108,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.8 days. Currently, 36.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $3.92 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $911.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.35.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 757.59% and a negative return on equity of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel A. Cartwright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Bernick sold 91,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $542,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,851,475 shares of company stock valued at $18,783,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 10.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 21.0% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 83,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 70.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

