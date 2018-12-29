TheStreet Downgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) to C+

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

