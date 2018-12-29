TheStreet Lowers Global Cord Blood (CO) to C+

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The medical research company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,189,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 43.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth about $114,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 265,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6,962.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

