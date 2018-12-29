THETA Price Down 4.6% This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, THETA has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00001336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit and Binance. THETA has a market cap of $37.01 million and $3.59 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.12 or 0.12217312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028316 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00001020 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,002,689 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Fatbtc, DDEX, Huobi, IDEX, Hotbit, Upbit, OKEx, Bithumb, WazirX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

