Thingschain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,694.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $365,196.00 and approximately $13,694.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006411 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00021116 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00226784 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014876 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000300 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000752 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

