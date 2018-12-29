Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,595,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $150,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 13.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 33,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 39.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 106.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Third Point Reinsurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Third Point Reinsurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, insider Nicholas J. D. Campbell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPRE stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $124.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/third-point-reinsurance-ltd-tpre-shares-sold-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Third Point Reinsurance Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.