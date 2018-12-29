Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,096,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,678,000 after acquiring an additional 709,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,932,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,938,000 after buying an additional 388,713 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,145,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,826,000 after buying an additional 457,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,816,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,671,000 after buying an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,670,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,969.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,115.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $110,941.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,441 shares of company stock worth $340,218. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

