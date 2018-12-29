Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.53 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,976,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,909,000 after buying an additional 2,179,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,382,000 after buying an additional 7,868,551 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,966,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,675,000 after buying an additional 349,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,016,000 after buying an additional 108,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,728,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,181,000 after buying an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Walter W. Bettinger bought 124,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.81 per share, with a total value of $4,838,403.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,959.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,366 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,819 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.54.

SCHW opened at $41.06 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

