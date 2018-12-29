Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 149.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 381,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRC stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Gorman-Rupp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

