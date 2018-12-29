TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 102,919 Shares of CA, Inc. (CA)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,919 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CA were worth $41,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CA by 36,466.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,875,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829,402 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CA during the third quarter worth $185,262,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in CA by 219.4% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,989,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CA during the third quarter worth $88,516,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CA during the third quarter worth $73,725,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CA shares. BidaskClub upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

CA opened at $44.44 on Friday. CA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CA Profile

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

