TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 86,373 Shares of Apache Co. (APA)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 86,373 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $44,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apache by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,644,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,375,000 after buying an additional 1,512,960 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,350,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Apache by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,887,812,000 after buying an additional 415,850 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apache by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,064,000 after buying an additional 197,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,009,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $26.34 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Apache in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 86,373 Shares of Apache Co. (APA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-sells-86373-shares-of-apache-co-apa.html.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.