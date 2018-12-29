Tiger Global Management Llc Acquires 1,122,800 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,122,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $26,430,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 234,324 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $5,581,597.68.

On Friday, December 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 430,976 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $10,227,060.48.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 135,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $3,594,693.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.54 per share, with a total value of $2,754,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 72,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $2,060,103.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 965,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $27,106,850.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 102,193 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $2,908,412.78.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 815,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $23,846,900.00.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $24.16 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $497.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $43.00 price objective on Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

