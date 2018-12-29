Time New Bank (TNB) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $8.26 million and $513,991.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE, Bibox and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.02337599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00152510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00210352 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025532 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,492,987,802 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, C2CX, Ethfinex, BigONE, Hotbit, DragonEX, Huobi, OTCBTC, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

