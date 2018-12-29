Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $119,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 186.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $201,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 5,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $178,245.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $251,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,465.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

TOL stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

