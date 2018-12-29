Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG) Receives C$15.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.93.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.85 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.18, for a total transaction of C$65,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $421,644.

Shares of TXG stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.69. The company had a trading volume of 300,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.29 and a twelve month high of C$14.58.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$165.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 0.720000031723054 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

