Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 7,755 Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 933.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 549.1% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 37.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.71. SunCoke Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.25 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

