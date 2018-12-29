Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,741,000 after purchasing an additional 315,921 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Haqq sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $26,202.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,992. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $34.33 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

