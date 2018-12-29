Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $105,000 Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 45.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,197 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 853.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 63.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,086,000 after purchasing an additional 802,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,477,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 730,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 947,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,664,000 after purchasing an additional 217,059 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

