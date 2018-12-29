TPI Composites (TPIC) & REGI U.S. (RGUS) Financial Comparison

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) and REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get TPI Composites alerts:

This table compares TPI Composites and REGI U.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites 2.03% 5.74% 2.16% REGI U.S. N/A N/A -1,960.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TPI Composites and REGI U.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 0 0 7 0 3.00 REGI U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPI Composites presently has a consensus price target of $37.36, indicating a potential upside of 52.79%. Given TPI Composites’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than REGI U.S..

Volatility & Risk

TPI Composites has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGI U.S. has a beta of -1.35, meaning that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPI Composites and REGI U.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $930.28 million 0.91 $43.69 million $1.25 19.56 REGI U.S. N/A N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A

TPI Composites has higher revenue and earnings than REGI U.S..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of TPI Composites shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of REGI U.S. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TPI Composites beats REGI U.S. on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About REGI U.S.

REGI U.S., Inc., through its subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, and builds axial vane type rotary devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. It offers RadMax compressed gas expander, a positive-displacement gas expander that captures kinetic and pressure-volume energy and converts it to rotational power in compressed gas expansion applications. The company also offers RadMax compressor that acts as a positive-displacement and centrifugal compressor; and RadMax combined function devices, which comprises two cams connected by a common driveshaft in a single housing. In addition, it offers RadMax positive-displacement pumps; and RadMax internal/external combustion engines. REGI U.S., Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.