Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $204,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $1,968,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $1,915,409.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $97.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

