Traders Buy Campbell Soup (CPB) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $31.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $19.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.72 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Campbell Soup had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Campbell Soup traded down ($0.75) for the day and closed at $33.50

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $200,036.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,965.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $328,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 308,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $1,699,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Buy Campbell Soup (CPB) on Weakness” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/traders-buy-campbell-soup-cpb-on-weakness.html.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.