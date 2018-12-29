Traders Buy Shares of Boston Properties (BXP) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $34.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.79 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Boston Properties had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Boston Properties traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $112.68

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.07.

The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Boston Properties by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,064,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,404 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,006,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Boston Properties by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,798,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,360,000 after purchasing an additional 833,693 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 418.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 583,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,922,000 after purchasing an additional 471,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,197,000 after purchasing an additional 326,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

