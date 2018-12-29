Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 357 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 526% compared to the average volume of 57 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.10 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 42.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 33.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 204,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 211.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 83,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 56,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 84,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 29.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

