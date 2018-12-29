TransEnterix (TRXC) Shares Gap Down to $2.45

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.45. TransEnterix shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 2752771 shares traded.

TRXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2850.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other TransEnterix news, CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 64,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $371,096.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,598.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 467.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,870,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,481 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,149,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,212,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,455,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,091 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/transenterix-trxc-shares-gap-down-to-2-45.html.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.