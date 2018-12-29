Transition Metals (XTM) Trading Up 25%

Transition Metals Corp (CVE:XTM) was up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 114,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 46,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

About Transition Metals (CVE:XTM)

Transition Metals Corp. acquires and explores mineral exploration properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, diamonds, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds interests in the Abitibi gold project covering an area of 165 square kilometers of exploration projects located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Ontario; Janice Lake property consisting of 8 mining claims situated in Saskatchewan; and Doherty Lake project with 5 claims located in the DeMorest Township, Ontario.

