Tribune (TRCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tribune Media Company is engaged in broadcast distribution, digital properties and data businesses. The company provides Antenna TV, THIS TV, radio station, music and video content and technologies. It also owns and manages real estate properties. Tribune Media Company, formerly known as Tribune Company, is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. FinnCap initiated coverage on Tribune in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on Tribune in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tribune in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tribune presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRCO opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Tribune has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. Tribune had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tribune will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Tribune’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tribune by 170.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

