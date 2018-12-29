Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Trillium Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.39. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 71,860 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 511,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 102,440 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

