Triple-S Management (GTS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Triple-S Management from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

GTS opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.09. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.77 million. Triple-S Management had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Clavell bought 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,539.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia bought 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $74,740.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,725.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,905,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 58,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

