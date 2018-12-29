Tronox Ltd (TROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.

TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tronox to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $35.00 target price on Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on Tronox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Jeffry N. Quinn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,622.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,750.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 49,800 shares of company stock worth $358,672. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 690,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Tronox has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Tronox’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

