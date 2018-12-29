TrueChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.68 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $14.68 million and approximately $13.30 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00006259 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, CoinBene and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.81 or 0.11988450 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000291 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028383 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,809,840 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Bithumb, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

