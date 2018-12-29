TSS (TSSI) vs. Genpact (G) Head-To-Head Analysis

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) and Genpact (NYSE:G) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TSS alerts:

This table compares TSS and Genpact’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $18.32 million 0.72 $760,000.00 N/A N/A Genpact $2.74 billion 1.86 $263.11 million $1.49 17.94

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than TSS.

Volatility & Risk

TSS has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Genpact pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TSS does not pay a dividend. Genpact pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Genpact shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TSS and Genpact, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A Genpact 0 3 4 0 2.57

Genpact has a consensus price target of $34.93, indicating a potential upside of 30.67%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than TSS.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 6.03% 794.46% 16.33% Genpact 9.31% 22.26% 8.81%

Summary

Genpact beats TSS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, development, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure in the United States. It provides a single-source solution for facilities, such as data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company's services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installations, and facilities management. TSS, Inc. serves IT equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and the government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides transformation services; core industry operation services; and sourcing and procurement services, such as direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company's IT services comprise end-user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services, as well as business intelligence and data, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, technology integration, and business intelligence reporting services. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high-tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.