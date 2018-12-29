TTEC (TTEC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTEC. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. TTEC has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $364.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.49 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 20.76%. Research analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 171,139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.