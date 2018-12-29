Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00006177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $12,604.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000089 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.