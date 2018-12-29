UBS Group Analysts Give Nike (NKE) a $78.00 Price Target

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $78.00 target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $81.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nike to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. Nike has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Nike by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 365,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $2,449,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 316,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.