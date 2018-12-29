Umpqua (UMPQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Umpqua from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 78.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 156,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

