Unibright (UBT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $269,257.00

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Unibright token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Unibright has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $269,257.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.02333932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00153160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00201992 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025791 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025817 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,966,719 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.