United Carpets Group plc (UCG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.14 on January 18th

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UCG stock opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday. United Carpets Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.49 ($0.18).

About United Carpets Group

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the carpet and bed retailing business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchising and Retail, Warehousing, and Property segments. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; vinyl tiles; and beds.

