United Services Automobile Association Decreases Holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 92.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,909 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth $104,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $202,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $151.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In related news, VP Dieter Laininger sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $1,048,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $153,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,318.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR opened at $177.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $137.95 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $222.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.31 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

