United Services Automobile Association Has $354,000 Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 71.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 452.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $369,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $42.69 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “United Services Automobile Association Has $354,000 Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/united-services-automobile-association-has-354000-holdings-in-cheesecake-factory-inc-cake.html.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.